Police: Break-in, cutting, arson at Louisiana tattoo school

SHREVEPORT, La. — Someone broke into a Louisiana tattoo school Tuesday, cut the 74-year-old owner and then set fire to the business, Shreveport police reported.
A man whose last known address was the Salvation Army is wanted on a warrant accusing him of attempted first-degree murder, Cpl. Chris Bordelon said.
It happened Tuesday morning at a half-century-old business named the World’s Only Tattoo School.
Owner Leonard Pogue's head was cut in several places, said Bordelon, a police spokesman. He was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon, said Tina Callecod, spokeswoman for Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
Officers responded to a call saying an elderly man was staggering down the street about 7 a.m. Tuesday, The Shreveport Times reported,
They learned he had been attacked by someone who broke into the school.
“He was able to identify his attacker,” Bordelon told The Associated Press in a phone interview.
The officers noticed smoke coming from a nearby building, Bordelon said.
The Times said 10 trucks fought the fire for 30 minutes.
Pogue described himself as the school's owner, Bordelon said.
