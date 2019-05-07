NEW ORLEANS — A shot fired from a New Orleans East apartment traveled through a wall and struck a 5-year-old child in the arm, with the bullet lodging in his abdomen.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 7000 block of Bundy Road.

The condition of the child has not been made public, but Wednesday night it was said he was in surgery. Mayor Cantrell asked for prayers at the time.

One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting and another is being sought: 29-year-old Malcom Levy was located at the neighboring apartment and taken into custody. An arrest warrant was also issued for 34-year-old Jessica Levy.

Both of the Levys are facing negligent injuring and obstruction of justice counts.

According to Seventh District detectives, Malcom Levy fired the weapon. The circumstances surrounding the weapon’s discharge, nor the involvement of Jessica Levy was given.

However, Magistrate Commissioner Brigid Collins released Malcom Levy after she found no probable cause to hold him base on the police report. She noted there was no prosecutor at the hearing to make the argument to hold him in jail. The district attorney's office has not been staffing afternoon hearings for more than a year.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Jessica Levy is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.