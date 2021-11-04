x
Crime

Police, community collaboration leads to the arrest of three subject carrying guns through Central City neighborhood

All three subjects had guns in their possession. Two of the guns were stolen outside of Orleans Parish, according to NOPD.
18-year-old Shadon Boothe

NEW ORLEANS — In a collaborative effort, the New Orleans Police Department was able to make three arrests due to several citizen complaints.

According to a release from the Police Department, 18-year-old Shadon Boothe, 20-year-old Ernest Jones, and 18-year-old Tyree Rudolph were arrested and booked Friday, on a charge of Illegal Carrying of a Firearm.

Officers said they received a call around 7:00 p.m. about a group of suspicious people with guns in the 3000 block of Toledano Street.

When police arrived, the three subjects started running towards the 3000 block of Louisiana Avenue Parkway and the 3100 block of Delachaise Street, according to NOPD.

20-year-old Ernest Jones
18-year-old Tyree Rudolph

Police were able to create a perimeter and caught Boothe, Jones, and Rudolph. 

NOPD Sixth District detectives and officers along with Second District officers made the arrests. 

All three subjects had guns in their possession. Two of the guns were stolen outside of Orleans Parish, according to NOPD.

Shadon Boothe reportedly had keys to a Toyota Corolla that was reported stolen in early April along with two other keys to unknown vehicles, on him at the time of the arrest.

The black Toyota was found in the 2800 block of South Prieur Street.  

 All three subjects were booked in the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

The New Orleans Police Department released a statement: 

“The apprehension of these suspects shows real-time results of community policing being put into action. It further drives home the point that we must come together as a community and department to identify problems that make our neighborhoods unsafe, devise solutions where both residents and police have a role to play, and implement those solutions while holding each other accountable for the results.” 

Additional charges are pending for all three subjects as investigations continue.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. 

