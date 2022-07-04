Police foil attempted theft of catalytic converters in Kenner

The would-be robbers were chased by police onto the I-10 before being arrested for attempted theft of catalytic converters.

KENNER, La. — Kenner and New Orleans police foiled a possible theft of a catalytic converter on Sunday, according to a press release.

Kenner police were dispatched to the area of 2300 Marietta St. on Sunday night by a caller who witnessed a vehicle slowly circling the area.

2300 Marietta St. is a warehouse area that has been hit by a string of catalytic converter thefts recently, leading the caller and police to think that the drivers of the car may have been attempting to rob a business.

After police initiated a traffic stop, the suspected vehicle fled and drove onto the I-10 at the Williams Blvd. ramp.

One suspect who was later identified as 45-year-old Essie Toler of New Orleans jumped from the vehicle as it entered the ramp and tried to escape on foot but was apprehended.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of North Robertson St. and Franklin Ave. The driver, 33-year-old Derrick Williams of New Orleans and the passenger, 48-year-old Lester Haynes of New Orleans, stopped the vehicle and put theirs hands out the windows.

Police searched the vehicle and discovered it was stolen and also contained a reciprocating saw that is commonly used in catalytic converter thefts. A stolen handgun had also been thrown from the vehicle during the police chase.

The three suspects received various charges including illegal possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, possession of tools for a crime, and others.