Police hope new surveillance video will lead to arrest in Bywater stabbing

NEW ORLEANS — Police are asking for the public's help to find who killed a young woman inside her Bywater home.

According to New Orleans police, surveillance video released Friday shows the person they believe stabbed 26-year-old Taylor Jones to death on Dec. 21.

Officers were called out to the 700 block of Lesseps Street, near Royal Street, around 5 a.m. on Dec. 21 to investigate the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Jones, who had been stabbed multiple times.

Jones was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died.

NOPD released surveillance video Friday that they believe shows the person who killed her.

In the video, someone wearing all black is seen walking through a parking lot towards Jones' home before the murder, then running away from her home after the killing.

Homicide detective James Fyfe said to pay particular attention to how the suspect walks, runs, and to the distinct keychain or belt buckle you can see in the video.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Det. Fyfe at 504-658-5300 or call CRIMESTOPPERS anonymously at 504-822-1111. There is a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.