Police: Houma woman forced teen girl to have sex with teen boys she lured in online

Police say Angela Lirette pretended to be the teenage girl on social media to lure in boys.

HOUMA, La. — A Terrebonne Parish woman is accused of impersonating a teenage girl online, then forcing that same girl to have sex with young men she lured on social media.

According to Sheriff Tim Soignet, 39-year-old Angela Lirette created a social media profile where she pretended to be the teenage girl and reached out to several teenage boys.

Police say Lirette sent the boys nude photos of the girl and scheduled dates for them to meet in person. She then forced the teenage girl to have sex with them, according to police. In one instance, Lirette is accused of also having sex with one of the boys.

Police arrested Lirette on May 13 for human trafficking, online impersonating, indecent behavior with a juvenile, cruelty to a juvenile second degree, pornography involving juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Lirette is being held in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on $1 million bond.