Police investigating abduction, rape on Southeastern's campus

HAMMOND, La. — Police are investigating an abduction and rape on Southeastern Louisiana University's campus.

According to Southeastern Louisiana University police, the unidentified victim was in the area of North Oak Street and West Dakota Street, near the edge of the campus, around 8 a.m. when the abduction and rape occurred.

Police say the rapist pulled a gun on the victim during the sexual assault.

Police released a picture of the suspect's vehicle and described them as a Black male, around 5'7 tall, with short twists in his hair.

If you have any information, please contact the University Police Department as 985-549-2222.