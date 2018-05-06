NEW ORLEANS -- Police and animal advocacy groups are investigating after a woman said she found a cat's severed head on an Uptown sidewalk Friday morning.

The Humane Society of Louisiana said the animal's remains were discovered by Victoria Marchante around 7:30 a.m. near the Eleonore and Coliseum streets. Marchante searched the area but could not find other remains. In a statement the humane society released Tuesday morning, Marchante said the cat's head was deliberately placed on the sidewalk "like a sick trophy."

"It bothered me so much that I can not stop thinking about it," Marchante told the humane society.

The organization plans to address its investigation into the incident at an 11:30 a.m. press conference Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department said that have taken a report on the incident and the department plans to work with other agencies in the investigation.

The humane society is asking anyone with information to call (901) 268-4432 or email info@humanela.org.

