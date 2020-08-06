Police investigating deadly double shooting on General Ogden St.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the fatal shooting happened in the 4200 block of General Ogden Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man is dead after a double shooting in New Orleans' Dixon area neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the fatal shooting happened in the 4200 block of General Ogden Street. Preliminary reports say two men were shot, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD said the second victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics. The police department did not say if his injuries are also considered life-threatening.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.