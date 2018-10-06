NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing Sunday in Gentilly Terrace.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Mandeville Street.

When police arrived, they said they found a man inside a home with stab wounds who died at the scene.

Officials later said another man was being treated at a local hospital with injuries.

A suspect or motive has not been released.

This story is developing and more detail will be added as they are made available. An earlier version of this story stated this was a fatal shooting, however NOPD issued a clarification stating the incident was a stabbing.

