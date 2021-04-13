Police investigating if recent arrests are tied to more carjackings, break-ins

Police now have a puzzle of sorts to put together to see if this is, in fact, what it seems: Three suspects responsible for other crimes across the city

NEW ORLEANS — Police are trying to figure out if three men they arrested last week are connected to several carjackings and break-ins across New Orleans.

Neighbors say carjackings are out of control now.

“I don’t feel safe,” one woman, who asked to remain anonymous told us.

That’s why she’s doing what she never thought she’d have to: Buying a gun.

“I come from a night job, 10, 11 o’clock at night,” she said. “I need something to protect myself.”

Some of her concern stems from an incident Friday evening that landed three men in jail.

Police say neighbors called them to report that 18-year-old Shadon Boothe, 20-year-old Ernest Jones and 18-year-old Tyree Rudolph were carrying high-powered guns while walking along Toledano Street near Claiborne Avenue.

Police arrived and the men scattered, but they were arrested a short time later. Two of the guns were stolen and police say they found keys to at least one stolen car in Boothe’s pocket.

Recent headlines about car thefts and carjacking have kept police busy. Neighbors are hoping things will get better sooner rather than later.

“Living here is just dangerous,” the anonymous neighbor told us. “It’s nothing about what part of the city you’re in because it’s happening all over.”