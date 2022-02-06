NOPD investigating Seventh Ward homicide

The NOPD has no information on a suspect or a motive at this time.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred just after midnight Thursday morning in the 2300 block of St. Anthony Street, in the Seventh Ward.

Police say they received the call around 12:05 Thursday morning. When they arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital via EMS, where he later died.

Police have not yet named a suspect, and a motive is currently unclear.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before reaching out to the victim's family.