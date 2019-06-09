NEW ORLEANS — Loyola and Tulane police are warning students about multiple reports of sexual assault stemming from a popular off-campus bar.

Over the past two weeks, there have been two reports of sexual assaults near the Uptown universities. The women met the attacker at The Boot Bar and Grill.

"It's very popular. Most students are here all the time," said Tulane senior Sophie Cohen.

The assaults allegedly happened off campus after the victims met a man they didn't know at a popular college bar.

Reports from the universities say around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, an injured woman woke up on the railroad tracks near South Carrollton Avenue and Leake Avenue. She told police she was approached by a man at The Boot the night before, was taken to an unknown location, and sexually assaulted.

It's strikingly similar to an incident that happened less than two weeks ago. Tulane police report that Aug. 24, a victim was approached by a man at The Boot, taken to an unknown location, and sexually assaulted.

The man claimed to be a student.

They both have similar descriptions of the attacker:

Unknown race, light complexion

Average height and weight for a male

Young – late teens to twenties

Short, light brown curly hair

Spoke English with a Spanish accent

Claimed to be a student

Wore jeans

"The prevalence of getting emails about off campus sexual assault is concerning," said Tulane senior Rachel Wine.

According to Loyola police, several students have claimed their drinks were drugged while at The Boot.

"In our day and age we just have to be really aware when were going out and drinking," Cohen said.

The universities are offering the following tips:

● Go as a group or take a friend with you and don't leave his or her side. Watch out for each other and make sure that you both get back to your room.

● Do not accept beverages from someone you do not know or trust. Always watch your drink and never leave it unattended.

● If you see anything suspicious or if anyone is harassing you, notify a bartender and call 911 right away.

There is no indication The Boot itself or any of its workers are involved in these incidents. The staff did not want to comment on this investigation which is ongoing.