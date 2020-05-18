KENNER, La. — A Kenner man has been arrested for a third time after nanny cam video showed him repeatedly punching, slapping and slamming a 26-year-old Cerebral Palsy patient on his bed over a period of months.

Patrick Bowden, 39, had been arrested twice before for abuse on the patient, but further viewing of older video showed additional abuse that led to the recent arrest.

Bowden is accused now of 62 counts of cruelty to the infirmed and five counts of sexual battery.

Police said that in addition to the beatings, Bowden was seen on camera inappropriately touching the victim.

According to Kenner Police, during the time frame in which the victim was under the care of Bowden the victim had suffered a broken femur bone, a broken wrist and a broken arm. It was initially believed by the victim’s mother, that her son sustained the broken bones due to the frailty of the victim’s skeletal and muscular system caused by his medical condition. However, after viewing the video, the timing of those injuries would be consistent with the timing of certain types of abuse that was inflicted upon the victim by Bowden.

The suspect was previously arrested in February and Kenner Police said that he admitted to abusing the victim since he started working at the home in September of 2019. Kenner Police said Bowden told them he knew what he was doing was inflicting pain but that he suffered from PTSD.

If anyone has any information or witnessed this incident, they are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.