NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a man they say was part of a group in a stolen car that shot at a police officer during a chase.

Detectives say Kendrick Guy, 18, was identified as the person who stole a car May 4 from in front of a restaurant in the 1500 block of Mirabeau Avenue.

Two days later, police saw the stolen car and chased it. One of the people in the car shot at a police officer before the driver lost control and wreck the car near Downman Road and Hayne Boulevard.

Four others, Zacchaesus Tassin, 17; Rendell Boykins, 19; Kendrick Guy, 18; and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the chase.

Police say once Guy is arrested, he will face charges of auto theft and principle to attempted first-degree murder.

