NEW ORLEANS -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they said stabbed someone several times in the French Quarter.

Officials said they are looking for James Banks in connection with a Sept. 4 stabbing at the corner of Decatur and St. Peter streets.

Police said the victim was severely injured after the stabbing.

Banks is known to frequent the French Quarter area, police said. He is about 5'9" tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about Banks is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

