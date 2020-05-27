Police looking for Louisiana vehicle involved in MS road rage death, report says

Police say the two vehicles drove aggressively next to each other for nearly 20 miles. Then, one of the drivers was shot.

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi — Police officials are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on I-10 during an apparent road rage incident.

According to reports by WLOX, it unfolded on the interstate in Jackson County around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. According to witnesses, for nearly 20 miles two drivers engaged in aggressive driving before one shot the other near mile marker 51.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Brandon Box of Gulfport, was rushed to Ocean Springs Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the suspect's vehicle has Louisiana tags. While they still aren't sure of the make and model, it was last seen fleeing the seen westbound on I-10 toward Louisiana.

According to WLOX, investigators are now asking drivers who were on the road that day to come forward with information to solve the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, which is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can also be made anonymously on the Coast Crime Stopper website or by calling 877-787-5898, or tips can be made directly to MHP by calling 228-396-7400.

