BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - A Louisiana couple is accused of sex crimes against a teen girl who police say they also forced to smoke meth.

Bossier City police spokeswoman Traci Landry tells news outlets that 42-year-old Shelly Carey and 27-year-old Bryant Smiley were arrested last week on charges of third-degree rape, cruelty to juveniles and indecent behavior with juveniles.

A police release says Carey and Smiley forced a 13-year-old girl to smoke methamphetamine in a hotel room, and then committed sexual acts in front of her. Smiley is also accused of having sex with the victim.

It's unclear whether Carey and Smiley have lawyers.

