Police: Man admits to role in deadly Kenner Shell station armed robbery

The Kenner Police Department said Monday that 29-year-old Eric Rodgers was transported from Memphis, Tenn., to Kenner where he was booked.

KENNER, La. — Authorities say one of the two brothers arrested following a “brutal” execution-style killing of a Kenner convenience store clerk during an armed robbery has been extradited to Louisiana.

The Kenner Police Department said Monday that 29-year-old Eric Rodgers was transported from Memphis, Tenn., to Kenner where he was booked on charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Police say Rodgers admitted to his involvement in the robbery and murder of Ad Del Ghader Sylla at a Shell station on Williams Boulevard on Nov. 30.

His brother, 29-year-old Lamonte Loggins remains in Memphis and has not waived his rights to extradition.

Investigators say Loggins fatally shot Sylla after the clerk handed over all of the cash in the register and was on his knees pleading for his life. DNA collected at the scene, dozens of security cameras and tips from residents led police to identify the brothers.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Rodgers and Loggins earlier this month in Memphis.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.