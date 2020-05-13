SLIDELL, La. — A man faces animal cruelty charges after police say he was recorded on a doorbell camera choking his estranged girlfriend's dog.

The Slidell Police Department says 30-year-old Shane Michael Mitchell stole the dog named Rubyjean and choked her after arguing with the woman on Sunday. Video of the incident went viral on social media, and detectives immediately opened an investigation and secured a warrant for Mitchell's arrest.

Undercover investigators were able to track down Mitchell to an apartment complex off Oak Harbor Boulevard and he was taken into custody without incident. Mitchell was jailed on animal cruelty charges and the dog was returned to its owner.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says he was sick to his stomach watching the video and declared Rubyjean to be "as sweet and well-mannered as could be." He says he's glad this story had a happy ending for the dog and her owner.

Slidell Police Department Slidell Police Arrest Man for Choking Estranged Girlfriend's Dog - ... Incident Captured on Doorbell Camera Slidell Police have arrested a man for animal cruelty after he was captured on a Ring doorbell camera choking his estranged girlfriend's dog, due to an argument. The incident happened on Sunday, May 10th, at an apartment complex on Spartan Drive.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.