A Jefferson Parish man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly causing a fatal traffic collision on LA 428.

Just before 2 a.m., Louisiana State Police responded to a traffic collision on LA 428 near Peters Road.

According to initial reports, the victim was driving eastbound in the left lane alongside 32-year-old Darrell Patterson, who was in the right lane.

State police say Patterson's vehicle left the road, veering to the right, then re-entered the roadway and struck the victim's car, causing it to leave the road and eventually strike a pole.

The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining "serious injuries" during the crash, state police said.

Investigators believe Patterson may have been impaired at the time of the crash. He was arrested on vehicular himicide, cocaine posession and negligent injuring charges.