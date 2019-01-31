NEW ORLEANS —

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after police said he punched,kicked and stomped on a 70-year-old man who refused to give him a dollar, according to the NOPD.

Christopher Freeman has been booked on counts of simple robbery and simple batter in connection with the incident that occurred on Friday, January 25 in the Seventh District.

Police said Freeman asked the man for a dollar and that when the man said he had no cash, Freeman knocked him to the ground and began kicking and stomping him.

Freeman is then accused of stealing cash from the victim before fleeing the location.

Seventh District officers apprehended Freeman two blocks from the location. He was transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center where he was booked on charges of simple robbery and simple battery.