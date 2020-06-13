x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (5) »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

crime

Police: Monroe woman kills her children and then herself

She had been seen waving a gun at the apartment complex in the days before the shootings. Among the children killed was a 5-month-old baby.
Credit: WWL-TV

MONROE, La. — A woman in Monroe, Louisiana shot and killed her four children, including an infant, and another person before killing herself at an apartment complex, according to authorities.

Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown confirmed the six deaths that occurred Thursday night and identified Brittany Tucker, 30, as the shooter.

Brown told news outlets on Friday that Tucker suffered from mental health issues and appeared to be going through a crisis. She had been seen waving a gun at the apartment complex in the days before the shootings.

Anteshia Logwood was shot and killed at the apartment complex Thursday night. Brown said Logwood had dismissed an irrational remark that Tucker had made, the News Star reported. That is when she shot Logwood.

Brown said Tucker then went to the apartment and shot the children.

Police identified the four children as Tremayne Tucker, age 12; Trechelle Tucker, age 8; Treasure Tucker, age 5; and Glory Tucker, 5 months old.

Police said Brittany Tucker shot herself prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

“After speaking with witnesses who were present over the past couple of days, Ms. Tucker was showing irrational behavior with the gun in hand, and no one felt the need to reach out to law enforcement or anyone of that nature to let us know she was showing irrational behavior and possessing a firearm,” Brown told the News Star. “We could have responded and got her some help because that was a cry for help.”

More Stories:

RELATED: Bayou Classic won't be in New Orleans this year, Southern U's athletic director says

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Louisiana Coronavirus Outbreak Map

RELATED: More global protests emerge over racism, police actions

RELATED: Trump stresses unity, nation's core values during West Point commencement speech

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 01, 2020