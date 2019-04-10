NEW ORLEANS — A shoplifting incident at Saks Fifth Avenue on Canal Street escalated into an officer-involved shooting Friday evening.

According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, a probation and parole agent was working a private security detail at Saks Fifth Avenue along with a levee board officer when the shooting took place.

The off-duty officers were escorting two shoplifting suspects from the store when the suspects attempted to escape and fled into a car that was waiting for them on Canal Street in front of the shopping center.

The probation and parole agent followed them to the vehicle, where Ferguson says he had a confrontation with the driver. The agent then fired three shots into the vehicle, hitting the driver in the shoulder. Why the officer fired is unknown and under investigation.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Both shoplifting suspects have been arrested. The agent and the levee board officer are both being questioned by NOPD detectives.

NOPD's Force Investigation team is leading the investigation.