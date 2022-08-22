Man arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle on US Highway 190

Police say they attempted to pullover Jeremy March, of Hammond, for making an illegal U-turn

NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested after a police pursuit on US Highway 190, according to the Covington Police Department.

Covington Police say they attempted to pull over Jeremy March, of Hammond, for making an illegal U-turn in a pickup truck. March refused to pull over, which led the officer to pursue.

March switched lanes multiple times during the pursuit and caused other drivers to get off the road. There was another person in the truck with March, and when they reached the intersection of Louisiana State Highway 1077 and Railroad Avenue, the passenger got out of the vehicle and was detained.

After the passenger got out, the pursuit continued southbound on LA 1077. It ended near the intersection of LA Highway 22 and LA Highway 1085 when the truck crashed into a Covington Police Department Unit and another motorist's vehicle.

Investigators said March threw a gun out of the window that officers recovered after the pursuit. Police also learned that the truck was reported as stolen.

Jeremy March was charged with the following violations, according to the Covington Police Department:

LRS 14:108. 1, Aggravated Flight from an Officer

LRS 14:96, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway

LRS 14:67.26, Theft of a Motor Vehicle

LRS 14:99, Reckless Operation

LRS 14:95.1, Felon in Possession of a Firearm

LRS 32:79, Improper Lane Usage