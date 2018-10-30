NEW ORLEANS - Police have released new photos of a person of interest in the deadly shooting on 'Young Greatness' over the weekend.

Police say the man pictured in the new photos is wanted for questioning in the murder of the rapper known as Young Greatness.

The rap star, whose given name is Theodore Jones, was fatally shot while outside the Waffle House in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

According to NOPD, the shooting occurred around 1:35 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His family is devastated, especially his sister, Lorelei Cook.

"It’s like my whole world, my whole world is just gone,"Cook said. “It’s like they took my whole heart out of my body, completely. I’ll never be the same ever again," Cook said.

Jones had a 14-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.

"You wouldn't expect that coming happening with him,” his friend and fellow rapper P Town Moe told Eyewitness News at the scene. “Dude wasn't into nothing but his music and his daughter … Wasn't into nothing else man.”

Jones was born in New Orleans, but moved to Houston after Hurricane Katrina. Police say Jones was in town for a funeral.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Brett R. Mathes at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

