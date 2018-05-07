NEW ORLEANS – State and local police joined together Thursday to remind drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Several law enforcement agencies including the New Orleans Police Department and Louisiana State Police met outside the Mercedez-Benz Superdome Thursday morning to drive home the message.

With the extended Independence Day holiday and New Orleans hosting Essence Festival this weekend, drivers are asked to think before getting behind the wheel and “stay sober, or get pulled over.”

Authorities say more than 10,000 people on average lose their lives to drunk drivers each year. Louisiana experienced a higher rate of drunk driving deaths in the past five years with 33 percent of all vehicle deaths involving alcohol.

Residents are asked to plan a safe way home before going out, designate a sober driver, protect intoxicated friends by taking away their keys or using other transportation.

