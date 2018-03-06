NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating seven armed robberies that were reported across the city within a 24-hour period between Saturday and Sunday.

Two of the robberies were reported in the same block, within an hour of one another according to the list of major incidents released by the New Orleans Police Department. Police have not said if they believe any of the robberies are related.

The robbery incidents reported were:

7:15 a.m., 8900 block of Pear Street: Police said a 40-year-old man was approached by two men who pulled out a gun and demanded the man's money. The man complied, but then heard a gunshot, police said. The victim was brought to an area hospital by ambulance.

5:48 p.m., 4500 block of S. Claiborne Avenue: Police said a 29-year-old man was in an argument with someone when the other person pulled out a gun and shot the man before running off.

6:36 p.m., 3700 block of Clematis Street: Police said a 33-year-old man walked out of a store to a vehicle he was waiting for when three men armed with guns came out of the car. The men got away with the victim's cell phone, $40 and a bottle of pills, police said.

6:51 p.m., 2900 block of Amelia Street: Police said a 37-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle when he was approached by two men he didn't know. According to police, the victim said one of the men had a handgun and demanded his property. The victim threw his keys on the ground and ran, and the robbers took off in the man's vehicle, police said.

11:59 p.m. Tchoupitoulas and General Taylor streets: Police said an armed man was sitting at a bus stop when he pointed a gun at a 34-year-old man's chest and demanded his property. The robber got away with the victim's clothes, shoes, wallet, keys and cell phone, police said.

3:33 a.m., 1600 block of Elysian Fields: Police said a 24-year-old woman and 35-year-old woman were approached by three men, one of them armed with a silver handgun, demanding their purses. The women complied and the men reportedly ran to the back of the CVS store building.

4:22 a.m., 1600 block of Elysian Fields: Police said a 22-year-old man was standing outside of his vehicle talking to two men. One of the men pulled out a handgun and told the victim to get on the ground, police said. Authorities said the men took off in the victim's car.

Anyone with information on any of these armed robberies is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL