NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting four people in Central City last month and burglarizing dozens of vehicles.

According to court records, Theron Glover face four counts of aggravated battery in the quadruple shooting and 81 counts of simple burglary, usually associated with car break-ins.

RELATED: Four wounded in Central City shooting, NOPD investigating

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, the burglaries were reported in Gentilly, the Fair Grounds and New Orleans East over the last three months.

The shooting occurred on May 13 near the corner of Fourth Street and Loyola Avenue in Central City. According to police, a man in a dark-colored sedan pulled up and opened fire on a group of people, hitting four.

The victims ranged in age from 33- to 15-years-old. None of them were killed.

Glovers’ bond is currently set at $464,500. He has a bond hearing set Monday in the shooting case.