ZACHARY, La. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a burglar who stole a puppy after breaking into a Baton Rouge area home last week.

WBRZ-TV reports that the theft happened on July 11 at the Sweetbriar Trailer Park on Samuels Road in Zachary, La. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said video showed the man stealing several items from the home including the pet.

The report did not include a description of the stolen dog.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspected burglar is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5064.

