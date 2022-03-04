Police searching for car connected to killing of Mardi Gras tourist in New Orleans

Anyone with information in this homicide is asked to call Detective Christopher Puccio or any Homicide Detective at 504-658-5300.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for a "vehicle of interest" that may have been used in the killing of a South Carolina man visiting New Orleans for Mardi Gras.

According to police, a the white Chevy Equinox SUV pictured below was last seen fleeing the scene of Brandon Bovain's death on Feb. 25, 2022.

Bovain, 33, came to New Orleans with his younger brother and girlfriend after a spur-of-the-moment decision to come to Mardi Gras, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

The shooting happened outside their hotel off of Chef Menteur Highway. According to the report, they had just arrived and were checking in to their hotel when Bovain went back to his car to get his cell phone.

Bovain was looking for his phone when two separate cars in the hotel parking lot started shooting at each other and at least one of the bullets struck him, killing him, according to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate report.

Anyone with information in this homicide is asked to call Detective Christopher Puccio or any Homicide Detective immediately at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.