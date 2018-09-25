The New Orleans Police Department released witness video Monday of a shooting incident that left two female bystanders injured late Sunday afternoon in a busy area of Canal Street.

Police said the shooting came after a fight on the 600 block of Canal in which neither of the victims were involved.

“It was ridiculous, senseless,” said Tyshika Hayes, who works around the corner from where the shooting happened. “I heard the gunshot and me and a couple coworkers run down there to see if she was OK. I talked to her, made sure she kept her eyes open.”

The woman was shot in the leg but would be alright, according to police. Police also say another female bystander also had non-life threatening injuries, but it’s unclear how she was hurt. NOPD released the video in hopes someone will recognize the suspect.

“I saw two young men, probably about 15 to 20 (years old) just running away, a few women running away after one very loud noise,” said a man who works in the area who didn’t want to give his name.

It’s no secret this area is a popular spot for tourists. Some were taken aback by the crime.

“Now, I don’t feel safe but I am on holiday so I will try not to think about it,” said Nihan Boya visiting from abroad.

It’s not the first shooting to happen in the area. Last month, on the 900 block of Gravier Street a 34-year-old father of five dead was shot and killed. It happened inside of a car and was not openly visible like the Canal shooting, but either way, folks in the area want the violence to end.

“It really needs to stop,” said Hayes. “They could have had kids out here.”

Police are looking for 20-year-old Jerry Harris as a person of interest in the investigation. According to police, Harris was reportedly involved in an altercation in the area just seconds before the shooting occurred. He was also seen fleeing in the same direction as the gunman.

Police say Harris is not a wanted suspect at this time, however he is a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

Paul Dudley can be reached at pdudley@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL