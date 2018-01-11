NEW ORLEANS -- Police are working to identify the man suspected of slashing the tires on three separate police vehicles in the French Quarter.

According to NOPD, the man pictured above was walking in the 400 block of Royal Street around 2:46 p.m. on Halloween when he pulled a knife from his pocket and punctured a tire on a marked NOPD vehicle.

The unidentified man was then seen using the same knife to puncture another marked NOPD vehicle's tires before running down St. Louis Street towards the river.

Police believe this man also slashed a tire on a marked Louisiana State Police vehicle.

Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

