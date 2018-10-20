NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for two men they believe may have information on a homicide.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the two men seen in the above surveillance photo were in the area of a fatal shooting on Friday night in the Central Business District.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Carondelet Street after shots were reported in the area around 10:30 pm. on Oct. 19. Police found the victim near the intersection of Carondelet and Canal with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two men pictured above are NOT suspects, but police believe they may have information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information on these men is asked to call Detective Eric Illarmo at 504-658-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-800-903-7867.

