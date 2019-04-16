NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is looking for two people caught on camera robbing a dollar store cashier at gunpoint in Algiers over the weekend.

Police officials announced Monday they were searching for a pair of armed robbers who they said entered the Family Dollar store at 4840 General Myers Ave. Saturday, April 13 and fled with a backpack full of cash.

According to NOPD reports, the subjects walked into the store around 9:20 p.m. Saturday wearing black ski masks and quickly stuck handguns in a cashier's face, demanding they open the registers.

They then emptied cash into their bag and ran out of the building and through the parking lot before disappearing, officials said.

ALSO: NOPD releases pictures of ski-mask wearing armed robbers, asks for help with ID

Police ask anyone with information regarding the robbery to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.