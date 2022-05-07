Slidell Police searching for serial armed robber

Police say the suspect appeared to be driving a white Audi SUV as his getaway vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The Slidell Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a serial armed robber.

The suspect has held up three Slidell gas stations in the past couple of weeks.

Slidell Police posted his latest robbery on their Facebook page. You can see the man act as if he is about to buy a soda, but once the clerk opens the cashier, he puts a gun in her face and takes the cash out.

Police say the man appeared to be driving a white Audi SUV as his getaway vehicle.

Slidell Police said the robberies were at the following locations:

Moody's Time Saver: 2100 Gause Blvd. E.

Circle K: 350 Voters Rd.

Racetrac: 1717 Fremaux Ave.

Investigators did not specify when these robberies took place.

Anyone with information can send the Slidell Police Department a Facebook message or email them at PIO@slidellpd.com or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.