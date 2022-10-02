Police seek 3 in connection with wild car stunts, donuts in CBD

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD says it is looking for three people whose cars were seen driving recklessly near Howard and O’Keefe Avenues on February 7.
Social media videos showed traffic halted as at least one driver peels out and does donuts in the street while a crowd of onlookers stands nearby.
Police identified the owners of the vehicles in question as 23-year-old Taji Hasty, 32-year-old John Esler and 50-year-old Adson Ribeieo.
Police said the three men are not being sought on criminal charges at this time but think they may have information vital to the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Lane, or any 8th District detective, at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free at 1-877-903-7867.
