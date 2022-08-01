Police seek to speak with 2 teens in homicide investigation: NOPD

The pair of teens are not wanted on criminal charges but are sought for questioning.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans homicide detectives are looking for two teens who are believed to have important information relevant to the investigation of a shooting that killed a woman Friday in Pines Village.

The pair of teens are not wanted on criminal charges but are sought for questioning, the Sunday report from New Orleans Police Department's Public Information Office said.

The teens sought by NOPD investigators are Arianna Bondlow, 18, and Rony Aguilera; an NOPD graphic described them as a white female and a Hispanic male, respectively.

The Friday morning fatal shooting happened in Pines Village, the westernmost portion of New Orlean East.

NOPD officers arrived around 9 a.m. at the scene of a shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. They found a gunshot victim.

Wounded by gunfire in her leg, a woman was taken from the scene of the shooting to a hospital, but she later died.

The investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information about the shooting may be released further into the investigation.

The victim's name is being withheld until an autopsy can be performed by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office. The Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and an official cause of death, but not before the victim's family can be reached.

Anyone with additional information on this incident and/or the whereabouts of the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Matthew Riffle at 504.658.5300.

