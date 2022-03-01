Police seeking car involved in New Years Eve murder in Gert Town

The New Orleans Police Department shared photos Tuesday of a Lexus SUV that police believe was involved in a shooting in the 7900 block of Oleander Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a “vehicle of interest” in a murder investigation following a shooting on New Year’s Eve.

The New Orleans Police Department shared photos Tuesday of a Lexus SUV that police believe was involved in a shooting in the 7900 block of Oleander Street in the Gert Town neighborhood.

Police say a man, later identified as 21-year-old Corey Brown, died at the hospital after he was shot in the back around 2:21 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The police department did not share any additional details about the shooting or a possible motive for the crime.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.