Police working to ID driver who did reckless stunts, fled from officers

Officer attempted to stop him, but police say he drove away at high speed.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man they say endangered the public by driving recklessly.

According to New Orleans police, the man seen in the photos above was driving a black Chevrolet Camaro, doing donuts at the intersection of Almonaster Boulevard and Louisa Street on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Officer attempted to stop him, but police say he drove away at high speed.

He's now wanted for reckless driving and aggravated flight.

Police describe the suspect as a white male wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts with a sleeve tattoo on his left arm. His passenger can also be seen above. She's described as a woman wearing blue jeans and a green shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the New Orleans Police Department or contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or Toll Free 1 (877) 903-7867.