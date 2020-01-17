VINTON, La. — Louisiana State Police say a driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway caused a four-vehicle wreck that killed an 83-year-old man. 

A news release says the crash that killed Gabriel Prejean of Vinton on Wednesday is still being investigated, and charges are pending against 76-year-old Mario De La Cruz of Anahuac, Texas. 

Police say a preliminary investigation found that De La Cruz's 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck first hit a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, then ran head-on into Prejean's 2002 Chevrolet pickup, which hit a 2004 Lexus GS 300. 

More Stories: 

RELATED: LSU football team getting White House visit in quickly

RELATED: Top Minnesota teacher takes knee at LSU-Clemson game

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 18, 2019