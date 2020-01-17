VINTON, La. — Louisiana State Police say a driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway caused a four-vehicle wreck that killed an 83-year-old man.

A news release says the crash that killed Gabriel Prejean of Vinton on Wednesday is still being investigated, and charges are pending against 76-year-old Mario De La Cruz of Anahuac, Texas.

Police say a preliminary investigation found that De La Cruz's 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck first hit a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, then ran head-on into Prejean's 2002 Chevrolet pickup, which hit a 2004 Lexus GS 300.

More Stories:

RELATED: LSU football team getting White House visit in quickly

RELATED: Top Minnesota teacher takes knee at LSU-Clemson game

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.