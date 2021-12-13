A Snapchat video circulated among students, the sheriff's office said.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 20-year-old substitute teacher faces multiple sex crimes charges on accusations she sexually battered a student.

Ayanna Davis is charged with sexual battery and offenses against students by an authority figure, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release. She is being held on a $60,000 bond, with arraignment scheduled for Jan. 10.

Deputies say a Lakeland High School student notified school resource officers on Dec. 3 about a Snapchat video showing Davis and another student having sex. At some point, it allegedly was shown to a group of football players.

The encounters between the substitute teacher and student happened four times, according to the sheriff's office.

"This is a clear violation of sexual battery laws," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure."

The sheriff's office noted Davis is not a Polk County Public Schools employee, rather, she worked at the school through Kelly Educational Staffing, the news release states.

"We expect substitute teachers to uphold the same high standards of conduct and professionalism as our full-time educators," Superintendent Frederick Heid said in a statement. "The charges against this person are disgraceful and a complete violation of the trust that teachers build with their students.