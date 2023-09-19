Ponchatoula man arrested for stealing ambulance from hospital

Geoffrey Armstrong, 28, faces a felony charge for stealing an Acadian Ambulance from a hospital in Jefferson Parish.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A Ponchatoula man was arrested on Tuesday for stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Jefferson Parish. He was arrested by the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call around 11 a.m., alerting them of a stolen Acadian Ambulance, which was being tracked by GPS on Interstate 55 between LaPlace and Manchac. The man was identified as Geoffrey Armstrong, 28, who was seen headed north in the ambulance towards Tangipahoa Parish.

Deputy Melissa Ard saw Armstrong driving by while sitting stationary at Mile Post 20, south of Ponchatoula, and immediately turned on her overhead lights, signaling Armstrong to pull over.

When asked why he stole the ambulance, Armstrong told deputies he was "growing impatient waiting for a ride home” and “acquired” the ambulance so he could return to Ponchatoula, according to the sheriff’s office.

Armstrong was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and faces a felony charge for the possession of stolen property.

The ambulance was returned to Acadian Ambulance personnel in good condition. An investigation by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is being done to determine how Armstrong stole the emergency vehicle.