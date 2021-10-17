LSP: Ponchatoula man dead after crash on LA highway

Troopers said that although Rivera was wearing a seat belt, he sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A Ponchatoula man is dead after a crash in Tangipahoa Parish Sunday morning.

At around 6:15, Louisiana State Police Troop L began its investigation into the fatal crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Joshua Jose Aponte Rivera.

According to troopers, the accident happened on LA Hwy 22 at the intersection of Holland Road.

Investigations show Rivera was southbound on Holland Road at the LA Hwy 22 intersection at the same time as a Hyundai Santa Fe going westbound. For unknown reasons, Rivera entered the intersection directly in front of the Hyundai causing an impact on Rivera's driver side.

Troopers said that although Rivera was wearing a seat belt, he sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe was also wearing a seatbelt but was not injured in the accident.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis as the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.