Ponchatoula shooting: 1 dead, 3 arrested in 'robbery gone wrong'

PONCHATOULA, La. — Authorities say one person is dead and three others are in custody following a shooting near Ponchatoula early Sunday morning.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call of distress around 3 a.m. from 21-year-old Joshua Taylor who said he had been shot multiple times while at a home just outside the Ponchatoula city limits.

TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis said Taylor was rushed to North Oaks Medical Center where he later died. Travis said investigators revealed that Taylor had been shot in a "robbery gone wrong."

The sheriff's office said three individuals were arrested: 18-year-old Breona Johnson of Roseland, 24-year-old Devante Collins of Slidell and a 15-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway from New Orleans.

Johnson was booked on charges of second-degree murder, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and aggravated battery by poisoning. Collins was booked on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm. The 15-year-old girl faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

