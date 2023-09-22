Ponchatoula student arrested for posting bomb threat on social media

Deputies determined to be a prank the message to be a prank.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Ponchatoula student for posting a bomb threat on social media Friday morning.

The student sent a Snapchat message indicating that a "grenade" had been dropped inside Ponchatoula High School, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were able to identify the student who posted the message. The message was determined to be a prank.

The sheriff's office says the school is back in session and they will continue to have a large presence at the school for the rest of the day.

The juvenile in custody will be charged with the following:

(1) count - Terrorizing

(1) count - Interference with school operations

(1) count - False communication of a bomb threat