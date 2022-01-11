Two women arrested, suspected of firing guns out of moving car on US90

Both women are charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and could face a minimum of five years in prison.

NEW ORLEANS — In a moving car, at night, in New Orleans, flashes from a gun are easily seen in a video posted on social media as two women fire off about a dozen shots, appearing to aim at nothing.

“Someone could have got hurt. Someone could have got shot,” Kimberly Gentry said. “They're just shooting, like, they don't understand until it happens to them or their family how it impacts you.”

To Gentry the video is upsetting, especially after losing her daughter to gun violence in September.

“I wear this every day,” Gentry said as she held up her necklace. “I keep her with me every single day.”

Paige Torreango, 19, was shot and killed in New Orleans East. For Gentry, guns are a reminder of the loss her family suffered. She wants young people to stop thinking guns are cool, or toys, and instead understand how serious they are.

“They show them off on Instagram. They think it's cute, like, I guess they think it's something fun, but it's not fun. You're hurting a lot of people,” Gentry said.

New Orleans police say the video played out Oct. 16 on Highway 90 near the Loyola Street Exit. India Fazande, 21, and Erica Nettles, 20, have since turned themselves in. According to court documents, Fazande was release on a $5,000 bond and put on house arrest. Nettles was released on a $25,000 bond. She was declared to be a danger by the court and put on GPS monitoring.

“It makes you just shake your head like what has the world come to," Pastor Orin Grant, Sr. said.

Grant says guns in the hands of young people too often lead to deadly outcomes. His son, Orin Grant Jr., 20, was shot and killed in August in Harvey.

“One of the definitions of death is the cessation of life," Grant said. "That thought says with me that my son was lifeless."

Whether careless shooting or targeted, Grant is working to stop young people from picking up guns. He started a campaign in his son's memory to educate youth and families on better options.

“I think they have a bleak view of the future," Grant said. "They kind of just don't respect life. They are making foolish decisions and decisions that will possibly cost them a good part of their life in jail or in the grave."

Both Fazande and Nettles are charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and could face a minimum of five years in prison.

There's a healing mass for parents of victims set for Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. It’ll be at All Saints Catholic Church on the Westbank.