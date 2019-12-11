PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police have released the name of the suspect they said stabbed a man to death outside a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Police said it started when a man cut the line to get the restaurant's new chicken sandwich.

Police have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Ricoh McClain of District Heights, Maryland.

Police said McClain is charged with fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis, who had apparently cut a 15-minute line inside an Oxon Hill Popeyes restaurant to get one of the franchises' wildly popular chicken sandwiches.

Authorities said in a news conference that Davis worked his way through the front of the line to order when he got into an argument with McClain.

The confrontation was taken outside of the restaurant where Davis was stabbed. Davis was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Prince George's County police said dozens of people inside the restaurant watched the incident unfold.

Authorities said McClain was accompanied by a woman and possibly children. It's unknown if the woman still remains at large in regards to the incident.

McClain was first positively identified by a Prince George's County police officer who saw the surveillance images and recognized McClain from previous investigative stops.

Police said they also received multiple tips from the community.

McClain is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Police said McClain is considered armed and dangerous.

WUSA9 spoke with the friends and family of the victim and they believe Davis was not killed over a chicken sandwich and that "it was deeper than that," one friend said.

Davis' friends and family gathered outside the Popeyes to honor his life.

Anyone who knows McClain’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 301-772-4925. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-772-4925.

