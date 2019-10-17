A 48-year-old man from Port Barre pled guilty Wednesday to charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor. Officials say he convinced the teenager to run away with him.

Cory Shane Disotell pleaded guilty to a charge of "transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity."

The FBI said Disotell convinced a 15-year-old girl to leave her school in Port Barre, in St. Landry Parish east of Baton Rouge, and run away with him.

On March 29, he pulled up to the school and coerced the girl to leave with him. The pair traveled to Mississippi and eventually made it to Durango, Colorado, while authorities nationwide were searching for them.

According to the FBI, they engaged in sexual acts along the way.

As a result of his plea deal with prosecutors, Disotell faces 10 years to life in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and authorities will keep a shotgun seized during his arrest.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2020.

The FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Port Barre Police Department, Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, and Durango, Colorado Police Department were all involved in the case.

The incident was tried as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative from the Department of Justice designed to combat child abuse and sexual exploitation.