Man gets 35 years in deadly carjacking of beloved Congo Square drummer

Bryan Andry was originally charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The man who stabbed and killed Portia Pollock during a carjacking outside her 7th Ward home will spend the next 35 years in jail.

According to court documents, a judge sentenced Bryan Andry to 35 years in prison today after Andry pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in April.

Andry will serve that sentence without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension according to court documents.

Andry, 48, stabbed Pollock, 60, to death outside her 7th Ward home on June 8, 2021. He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deal that removed some charges from previous cases he was accused in.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

Pollock worked as a physical therapist and was a beloved drummer who performed in Congo Square, where the community gathers every week to drum and honor their ancestors.

Andry had felony indictments against him in Orleans Parish for armed robbery and possession of a gun by a felon. He was out on bond and was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor when he killed Pollock.

An attorney for the Sheriff's Office previously told WWL-TV that the order from the judge to put an ankle monitor on Andry never came down.